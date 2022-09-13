Yield App (YLD) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Yield App (YLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Yield App has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Yield App coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield App has a total market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $235,937.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005382 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00074697 BTC.

About Yield App

Yield App (YLD) is a coin. Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

