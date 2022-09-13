YooShi Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $489,900.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002047 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036132 BTC.
- Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000173 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.
YooShi Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.