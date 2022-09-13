YooShi Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $489,900.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002047 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000173 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

