YOU COIN (YOU) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,009.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $8,009.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

