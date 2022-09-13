YVS.Finance Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $75,574.85 and approximately $42,562.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

