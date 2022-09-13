Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.5 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

