ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $284,324.31 and $13.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00292909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.