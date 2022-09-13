Zenfuse Reaches Market Cap of $748,748.01 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $748,748.01 and approximately $18,446.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

