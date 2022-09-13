ZEON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $272,938.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $282.82 million and $272,938.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

