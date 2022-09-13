Zero Achieves Market Cap of $108,769.58 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $108,769.58 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00289451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00115068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00073314 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,886,673 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

