Zigcoin (ZIG) 1-Day Volume Hits $445,850.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $445,850.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005282 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

