ZooKeeper One Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,158.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $186,158.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 241,109,309 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
