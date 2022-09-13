ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Financial Contrast

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.36 $197.58 million ($0.26) -31.92

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares ZTE and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Vestas Wind Systems A/S -4.55% -3.61% -0.83%

Risk & Volatility

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTE beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

