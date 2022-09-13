ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.