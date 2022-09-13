ZUM TOKEN Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $199,011.52 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

