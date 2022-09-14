0Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,536.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. 0Chain has a market cap of $7.92 million and $31,536.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

