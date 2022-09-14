12Ships (TSHP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212,965.00

12Ships (TSHP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $212,965.00 and $10,678.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.