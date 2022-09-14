13,105 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.98. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

