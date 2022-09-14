1irstcoin Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $9,607.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.