1irstGold Price Tops $69.02 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.02 or 0.00341309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $12,522.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.