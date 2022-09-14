1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $18,511.76 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Alison K. Lipman sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $18,511.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.00.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

