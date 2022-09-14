38,398 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. National Bank makes up 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of National Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Bank Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

