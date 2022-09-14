392,953 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 392,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,820,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,716,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,624,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
