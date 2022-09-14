5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
FEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 6.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
