6,958 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

