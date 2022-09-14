88mph Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00013404 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $88,524.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.55 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 1.00022361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064911 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.