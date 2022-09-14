8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $17,332.55 and $33.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.09 or 0.07984195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00179982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00295040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00586138 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

