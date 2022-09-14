Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.