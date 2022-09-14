AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -1.18. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

