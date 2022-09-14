ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ABM Industries traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $43.80. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABM Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

