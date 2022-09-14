Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 19942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after buying an additional 234,503 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

