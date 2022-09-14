ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

