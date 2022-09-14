Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

