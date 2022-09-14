accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.60) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 603.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,331.71.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

About accesso Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.