accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.60) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 603.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,331.71.
About accesso Technology Group
