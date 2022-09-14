accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSOGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 546 ($6.60) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 603.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 678.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,331.71.

About accesso Technology Group

(Get Rating)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.