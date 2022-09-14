ACoconut (AC) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $216,699.40 and $34,315.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

