Actinium Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $215,464.98 and $335.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,342,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

