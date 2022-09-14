Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

