Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

