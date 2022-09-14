ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
General Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
