ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

