ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 5.9 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.