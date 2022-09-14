Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 3.5%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.65. 9,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 456.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

