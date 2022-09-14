Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,620 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMIGY. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,437.00.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.89 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

