Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $80.33 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Adshares has a total market cap of $80.33 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00012997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013386 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,525 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

