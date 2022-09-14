aelf Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.76 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $72.67 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

