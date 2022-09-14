Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1,392.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.78 or 0.07892190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00182685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00296118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00723760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00584037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

