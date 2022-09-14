Aeron Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $685.52 and approximately $15,853.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

