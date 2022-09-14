AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells $50,195.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AeroVironment Stock Down 3.7 %
AVAV opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.19 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
