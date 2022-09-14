AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Sells $50,195.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.7 %

AVAV opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,926.19 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

