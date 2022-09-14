AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AVAV opened at $96.29 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,502 shares of company stock valued at $629,770. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

