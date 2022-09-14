Aeternity Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

