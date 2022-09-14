AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGC Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGC stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AGC has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Analysts predict that AGC will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

